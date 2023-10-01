KUANTAN, Oct 1 — Sri Pahang FC may have beaten Kuching City FC in their Super League match at Stadium Darul Makmur here last night but they almost paid the price for letting their guard down at crucial moments.

Sri Pahang head coach Fandi Ahmad said his team slowed their tempo after taking the lead through a penalty kick and this enabled Kuching City to level the score in the 15th minute.

“Our players did not mark their opponents properly, allowing them to score the equaliser. The same thing happened in the earlier match against KL City,” he told a post-match press conference.

The Elephants shot into the lead through Stefano Brundo’s spot kick in the 13th minute but Kuching City drew level with Pedro Henrique’s header just two minutes later.

The visitors then went ahead in the 25th minute through Abu Kamara before Sri Pahang equalised through midfielder Kuvondik Ruziev in the 42nd minute. Striker Rafael Da Silva turned hero for the homesters when he netted the winner in the 61st minute.

“We failed to apply the pressure and our opponents dominated the game but Sri Pahang came back in the second half.

“One factor (for our revival) was the switching of Stefano from defence to midfield. I am very happy that Rafael Da Silva managed to score his first goal,” said Fandi, who made several substitutions in the second half.

Kuching City coach Aidil Sharin Sahak said luck was not on their side although his team had given their best.

“We played very well in the first half but allowed our opponents to attack after the interval.

“Despite being a small club, Kuching City are capable of going further with more training,” he said. — Bernama