LONDON, Sept 9 — Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk has been handed an extra one-game ban and a £100,000 (RM583,000) fine after his angry reaction to a red card against Newcastle.

Van Dijk admitted acting in an improper manner following his dismissal for a foul on Newcastle’s Alexander Isak in the first half of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at St James’ Park in August.

The furious Netherlands star felt the tackle was not worthy of a sending off and he initially refused to leave the pitch before arguing with referee John Brooks.

An automatic one-match ban saw the Liverpool centre-back suspended for the 3-0 win over Aston Villa before the international break.

Now he will also serve an additional suspension ruling him out of the Reds’ trip to Wolves on September 16.

“The defender admitted that he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent regulatory commission,” a Football Association statement said on Friday. — AFP