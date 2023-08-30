LONDON, Aug 29 — Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for behaving in an “improper manner” following his red card during their 2-1 Premier League win at Newcastle United, English football’s governing body said yesterday.
Liverpool’s captain Van Dijk was issued a straight red card by referee John Brooks around the half-hour mark in Sunday’s match for a foul on Newcastle’s Alexander Isak right on the edge of the box.
“It’s alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute,” the FA said in a statement.
Van Dijk will have until Friday to respond to the charge. — Reuters