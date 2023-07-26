NOTTINGHAM, July 26 — Swedish international forward Anthony Elanga has signed for Nottingham Forest from Manchester United on a five-year permanent deal.

Elanga arrives in Nottingham for a fee believed to be in the region of £15 million (RM88.1 million).

“What a privilege to sign for this historic football club! I’m honestly so happy and excited to be here, I haven’t stopped smiling! Thank you for the amazing welcome”, the player wrote on Twitter, which is being rebranded as ‘X’, following his transfer to the two-time European Cup winners.

The 21-year-old made 55 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring four goals but never became a first-team regular.

He joined the club’s academy aged 12 and made his senior debut in 2021.

In an announcement yesterday, United paid tribute to Elanga: “Anthony has been a fine role model and example for other members of the Academy, and leaves with our sincere best wishes for the future”.

A native of Malmo, the versatile winger has so far scored three goals and earned 12 caps for the Swedish national team.

Nottingham Forest are seeking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Premier League season, after narrowly avoiding relegation last term.

Elanga joins new recruit Ola Aina, whose arrival at the City Ground was announced last weekend. The Nigerian defender signed after his contract with Torino expired. — AFP