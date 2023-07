OSAKA, July 24 — Paris Saint-Germain have given Saudi club Al Hilal permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe after tabling a €300 million (RM1.5 billion) bid, a source close to the negotiations said today.

The Riyadh-based club has made a formal offer by letter, but such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of the player who has never expressed an interest in moving to the fast-growing Saudi league and is believed to favour Real Madrid. — AFP