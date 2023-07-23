MELAKA, July 23 — Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team (TSG) rider Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff topped the 2023 National Cycling Championships after winning the gold medal in the men’s elite mass start in Bukit Katil here today.

In a bunch finish, Muhamad Nur Aiman beat his challenger Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli representing Johor with both riders recording a time of 4 hours 27 minutes 49 seconds, leaving TSG rider Irwandie Lakasek in third place with a time of 4 hours 29 minutes 51 seconds.

Muhamad Nur Aiman, a native of Setiu, Terengganu expressed his gratitude for successfully realising his desire to get on the podium in the 182-kilometre race.

“Alhamdulillah, I feel happy with today’s success because today’s race was not easy apart from other great competitors, but I am very satisfied with the training and the strategy planned yesterday was successfully proven.

“In the last 100 metres, I didn’t want to wait any longer and continued to accelerate to the finish line,” he told reporters.

The 26-year-old also thanked all parties, especially the TSG team for their support, and with the victory, Muhamad Nur Aiman, who is also a national rider, hopes to increase his motivation and spirit to achieve more success in his career.

He said his plan after this is to participate in a tournament in Iraq as well as prepare to face the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2023 in September.

Having defended the King of the Mountail title at the 2022 LTdL, he also aims to try to win the titles of the best rider in the country and in Asia.

“I hope to perform better at this year’s edition of the LTdL and after winning the Red Jersey twice, we know it will not be easy to defend it for the third time but I also want to try to get titles that have never been won in the race,” he said. — Bernama