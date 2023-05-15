ALOR SETAR, May 15 — Malaysian sepak takraw legend Adnan Saidin passed away at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) here at about 6am today. He was 66.

His son Mohd Faizal Adnan, 38, said his father was initially admitted to a private medical centre here a week ago before being referred to HSB yesterday.

“Initially, father was treated at a private medical centre in Alor Setar because he was suspected of having tuberculosis before suffering from heart problems and a bacterial infection in his lungs. On the third day of treatment, he was unconscious and a head scan revealed bleeding in his head.

“After that, he was referred to HSB yesterday and died today,” he said when met by reporters at the hospital.

Mohd Faizal said that before his father was admitted to the private medical centre, he had already looked weak.

“Normally, if it’s Aidilfitri he will walk around but this year he was not doing well when all the other family members came back to celebrate at home. We chatted as usual and he also had time to watch television but suddenly fainted.

“Before being admitted to the medical centre, he had also watched sepak takraw on television because he really loved the sport and wanted to know the latest developments on it,” he said.

He said his father will be laid to rest in Kampung Padang, near here after the Zohor (midday) prayers.

The former captain of the national team from 1980 to 1986 and the Kedah team from 1976 to 1992 was born in Kampung Padang, Tandop, near here, and started dabbling in the sport since he was eight years old.

For almost 20 years in the sport, the country’s former sepak takraw “King of the Smash” made many fond memories, especially when facing traditional enemy, Thailand, in the final of the SEA Games in Jakarta in 1979.

Adnan’s prowess in the sport enabled him to be crowned as the Asian Player of the Year in 1984 was named Asian Sepak Takraw King in 1986.

Adnan leaves behind a wife and six children. — Bernama