Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen tackles Inter Milan forward Joaquin Correa during the Uefa Champions League Group C match October 4, 2022 at the Giuseppe-Meazza (San Siro) stadium in Milan. — AFP pic

BARCELONA, Oct 5 — Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has suffered a sprained ankle, the club confirmed today, leaving the Catalans with only two fit centre-backs.

The Denmark centre-back was taken off in the 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan yesterday at the San Siro, and is a doubt for upcoming games, including the Clasico on October 16.

Barca are already without Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Hector Bellerin in defence, as well as Dutch duo Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong.

“Tests carried out on Wednesday have confirmed that the first team player Andreas Christensen has a sprained left ankle,” said Barca in a statement.

“He is unavailable and his recovery will dictate his return.”

Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia are set to line up in the centre of defence against Celta Vigo on Sunday in La Liga, with Xavi thin on alternatives beyond using players from the B team.

Inter visit Camp Nou on Wednesday October 12, a crucial game for Barca’s hopes of qualifying for the next round of the Champions Leagues, before the Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu. — AFP