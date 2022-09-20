Rennes defender Adrien Truffert (left) fights for the ball with Marseille forward Alexis Sanchez during the French L1 match between Olympique Marseille (OM) and Stade Rennais FC (Rennes) at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France, September 18, 2022. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 20 — Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne became the latest player to withdraw from France’s Nations League squad due to injury, with Adrien Truffert brought in as cover for games against Austria and Denmark.

Digne was initially drafted in as a replacement for AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez, but has now also been ruled out because of an ankle injury, the French football federation said today.

Rennes left-back Truffert, 20, was originally named in the France Under-21 squad but could make his senior international debut as the reigning world champions try to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League.

Les Bleus, who won the Nations League last year, host Austria on Thursday and visit Denmark on Sunday needing to win both games to be sure of remaining in League A.

France coach Didier Deschamps has numerous issues, not least injuries to key players including Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema, Hugo Lloris and N’Golo Kante.

France’s latest squad features several new faces who are hoping to seize their chance to impress before final lists for the World Cup must be submitted to Fifa by November 13.

There were also first call-ups for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, Monaco duo Benoit Badiashile and Youssouf Fofana, and Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont. — AFP