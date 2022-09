Manuel Akanji will provide the Premier League champions with extra defensive depth after recent injuries to centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 1 — Manchester City strengthened their injury-hit defence today by signing Swiss international Manuel Akanji on a five-year deal from Borussia Dortmund.

Akanji will provide the Premier League champions with extra defensive depth after recent injuries to centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake.

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started,” Akanji, who cost City a reported £17 million (RM88 million) told the club’s website.

“City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.”

The 27-year-old spent four-and-a-half seasons with Dortmund after joining from Basel in 2018.

Akanji is City’s fifth summer signing after former Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Stefan Ortega Moreno.

Both Akanji and Haaland could face their former club on September 14, with Dortmund due to play City at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League group stage. — AFP