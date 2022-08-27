Senegal's Keita Balde celebrates after winning the Africa Cup of Nations at the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon February 6, 2022. — Reuters pic

ROME, Aug 27 — Spartak Moscow have signed Senegal forward Keita Balde on a three-year deal from the Italian Serie A team Cagliari, the Russian club said on Friday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed.

Balde moved to Cagliari in August 2021 following two loan spells in Serie A — at Inter Milan and Sampdoria — while he was an AS Monaco player.

The 27-year-old has made 40 appearances for Senegal and scored six goals for his country. In May 2018, he was called up for the World Cup in Russia. — Reuters