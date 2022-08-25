Michael O’Neill took charge at Stoke in November 2019, succeeding Nathan Jones, and led them away from the bottom of the table. — Action Images pic via Reuters

LONDON, Aug 25 — Stoke manager Michael O’Neill was sacked today just five games into the Championship season.

The 53-year-old former Northern Ireland coach paid the price for Stoke’s disappointing start to the campaign.

The Potters have lost three of their first five league matches, winning just once, and sit one place above the relegation zone.

They were also knocked out of the League Cup first round by third tier Morecambe.

O’Neill took charge at Stoke in November 2019, succeeding Nathan Jones, and led them away from the bottom of the table.

But they have finished 14th in each of the next two campaigns and have shown few signs of improving on that mediocre form this term.

Stoke joint chairman John Coates said: “Michael joined us in November 2019 when the club was in a difficult situation and the job he did in stabilising our position in the Championship should not be underestimated.

“Michael has worked tirelessly and with extreme professionalism, in particular in reshaping our squad and developing young players, but we feel the time is right to move in a different direction.

“I would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him every success for the future.” — AFP