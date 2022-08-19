Wolverhampton Wanderers' Morgan Gibbs-White (right) in action with Fulham's Neeskens Kebano at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton August 13, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 19 — Promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest have agreed to sign midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal that could rise to £42.5 million (RM226.5 million) when add-ons are included, British media reported.

Sky Sports said Forest would pay an initial £25 million pounds for the 22-year-old, who has represented England from the Under-16 to Under-21 levels.

Forest have been busy during the summer transfer window ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline, bringing in 15 players including Jesse Lingard after his departure from Manchester United and Neco Williams from Liverpool.

Steve Cooper’s side lost 2-0 at Newcastle United in their league opener before beating West Ham United 1-0 last weekend. They visit Everton on Saturday. — Reuters