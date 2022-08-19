The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford but reportedly wants away in order to play Champions League football, something Dortmund could have offered him. — Action Images pic via Reuters

MUNICH, Aug 19 — Borussia Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke today quashed speculation linking the Bundesliga club with Cristiano Ronaldo, saying there was “no contact at all” between the parties.

“I love this player, it’d certainly be a charming idea to see Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park. He is one of the greatest players the world has produced,” Watzke admitted to reporters.

“But there is no contact at all between those involved. So you should stop talking about it.”

Dortmund, who lost star striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the summer, had been linked with the 37-year-old amid uncertainty about his future at Manchester United.

Yet they have already signed French striker Anthony Modeste to cover for Sebastien Haller, who was bought from Ajax earlier in the transfer window but is now out indefinitely as he undergoes cancer treatment.

In addition, Dortmund plan to focus on developing young talent in the shape of 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko and Karim Adeyemi, who is 20.

“We need to invest even more in youth,” said Watzke, who also admitted that his club “must expect players to be sold on after two or three years”.

Signing Ronaldo appears incompatible with such a strategy.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford but reportedly wants away in order to play Champions League football, something Dortmund could have offered him.

United, who will play in the Europa League, have maintained he is not for sale and he has featured in both of their Premier League games so far this season, in defeats against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford. — AFP