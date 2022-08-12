Malaysia’s Gavin Green playing a shot during the second round of the International Series Singapore golf tournament at Tanah Merah Country Club in Singapore, August 12, 2022. — Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour handout pic via AFP

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 — Malaysia’s number one Gavin Green matched the sweltering tropical heat in Singapore with another scorching seven-under-par 65 to take the second-round lead at the International Series today.

The Singapore event is part of the new International Series that received funding of US$400 million (RM1.78 billion) from the Saudi-backed LIV and is sanctioned by the Asian Tour.

Green heads into the weekend rounds with a three-shot cushion over Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai after compiling a two-day total of 14-under-par 130.

It was another remarkable performance from the 28-year-old Malaysian, who had been struggling with his loss of form over the past few seasons.

“It’s a great feeling knowing I can be back in contention again. It’s just that it is so hot and I can’t even think about it. I was counting down the holes, two more holes, one more hole,” said Green.

Starting on the 10th tee, the Malaysian parred the first three holes before a pair of birdies on 13 and 14 saw him make his move on the leaderboard.

He carded another birdie on 18 before adding another four more in his inward-nine to take pole position.

“It’s important to make the putts from the five to 10 feet range, today and yesterday. It’s nice seeing the ball go into the hole and the confidence kind of builds from there,” said Green.

American Patrick Reed made up for his disappointing 73 on the opening day with a 68 to make the weekend cut which was set at one-under.

“I felt like I’m hitting a lot of good putts. Yesterday, it was great too, but it was one of those days that instead of the ball going in, it was lipping out and burning around the edges,” said the LIV Golf rebel. — AFP