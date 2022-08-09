Fiorentina's Lucas Torreira reacts during the Coppa Italia clash against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium, Turin April 20, 2022. — Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 — Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira has joined Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray on a four-year contract from Arsenal, the clubs said on Monday.

No financial details were given but the transfer is reported to be worth about £5 million (RM26.9 million).

“I’m very happy with the decision I made, it was a well-thought one,” the 26-year-old Torreira told the club’s TV.

“I’m looking forward to starting this new adventure.

“The most important thing is to try to get used to the city, also to get to know the club, my team mates. I want to train already.” Torreira joined Arsenal in July 2018 from Sampdoria and made nearly 90 appearances for the Premier League club.

He spent the last two seasons on loan — firstly at Atletico Madrid, helping them to their 2020-21 La Liga title, and then with a return to Serie A by joining Fiorentina.

Galatasaray have also completed the signing of Belgium forward Dries Mertens until 2023, the club added on Monday.

The 35-year-old has joined the Turkish side on a free transfer after nine years at Napoli where he became the club’s all-time top scorer with 148 goals in all competitions. — Reuters