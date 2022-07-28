Sevilla’s French defender Jules Kounde (2nd left) heads the ball during the Spanish League football match between Getafe CF and Sevilla FC at the Col. Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, August 22, 2021. — AFP pic

MADRID, July 28 — France centre-back Jules Kounde is set to join Barcelona on a five-year deal from Sevilla, according to reports in Spain today.

Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo said the two clubs have reached an “agreement in principle” over a €50 million (RM226 million) transfer that includes an extra €10 million in bonuses.

Sport published a front-page photo of the defender entitled “Kounde 2027”, while Madrid daily As reported Sevilla and Barcelona completed a deal yesterday “while waiting to make it official”.

An agreement between Chelsea and Sevilla appeared to be close last weekend, but Spanish media underlined the key role played by Barca coach Xavi Hernandez in the impending arrival of Kounde.

The 23-year-old is recovering from groin surgery following an operation last month but is expected to be available for the start of the new season.

Kounde joined Sevilla in 2019 from Bordeaux. He won the Europa League in his first season in Spain, and has played 11 times for France. — AFP