Terengganu FC’s Kpah Sherman (centre) in action with KDA FC’s Rodney Akwensivie during the Super League football match at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus July 16, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, July 16 ― Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach, Nafuzi Zain has praised his players for an excellent performance that earned them the full three points against Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC in a Super League football match at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA) last night.

Nafuzi said despite the stiff opposition from Sang Kenari squad, his players managed to bounce back and maintain the winning momentum.

“I admit the players started a bit slow early in the game probably because they had just returned from long holiday.

“However, in the second half we managed to give our best and it was not an easy task,” he told reporters after the match.

In the match, TFC managed to score two goals through Liberian import striker, Kpah Sherman in the 13th minute, followed by teammate Manuel Ott in the 56th minute. Kedah managed to score a consolation goal in the 91st minute through substitute Azzamuddin Akil.

The win means TFC has replaced Kedah in fourth place with 16 points.

Meanwhile, KDA FC head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak said he remained satisfied with the performance and fighting spirit of his charges despite losing for the second time to TFC at the same ground.

“We look tired in first half. But in second half we came back very strong and create a lot of chances. But something certain in football, if you don't take a chance, you don't score, then you don't win,” he said. ― Bernama