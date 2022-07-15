The 25-year-old is on course to become the first Singaporean to clinch the men’s singles title at the badminton tournament in 60 years. — Handout by Badminton World Federation via AFP

SINGAPORE, July 15 — Reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew convincingly defeated China’s Li Shi Feng 21-15, 21-18 in the Singapore Open quarter-finals on Friday, in front of a roaring home crowd.

The 25-year-old is on course to become the first Singaporean to clinch the men’s singles title at the badminton tournament in 60 years. With the crowd cheering him on, world number nine Loh faced a tough challenge from Li, but managed to defeat him in 49 minutes.

“Li Shi Feng is a very aggressive player and I needed to be very ready for the defence,” said Loh.

“But having said that, I had to attack well too. So finding that right balance was the key.”

Loh faces world number six Anthony Ginting in the semi-final after the Indonesian defeated Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong 21-15, 21-12 in just 35 minutes.

“I didn’t make too many mistakes and was focused on my strategy. I tried so hard to push him, as much as I can as I could see his movement was not very good,” said Ginting.

World number 43 Kodai Naraoka of Japan, who had earlier upset fifth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the last 16, beat India’s H.S Prannoy, a player ranked 24 places higher than him.

The Japanese player faces China’s Zhao Jun Peng in the semi-finals. The Chinese player defeated Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen 21-18, 23-21 in the other quarter-final at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the women’s singles, second seed Pusarla V. Sindhu of India is the only seeded player remaining, following the departure of sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand, who lost 17-21, 19-21 to Japan’s Saena Kawakami.

Sindhu, the Olympic silver and bronze medallist, defeated China’s Han Yue 17-21, 21-11, 21-19. She will face Japan’s Saena Kawakami in the semi-finals. — AFP