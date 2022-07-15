The Malaysians will meet world champions Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand in the last four. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, July 15 — National mixed doubles professional pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai produced a gallant fightback to overcome Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong 22-20, 16-21, 21-18 and book a spot in the semi-finals of the Singapore Open today.

Having won the first game and losing the second, the Malaysians found themselves down 15-18 in the rubber game. Thankfully, they managed to find their second wind to launch an all-out assault and stun their world number seven opponents 21-18 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“I really want to give credit to my partner. Personally, I was quite nervous throughout the match, especially when our opponents were leading for almost the entire rubber game.

“Soon Huat managed to control the game and get me back into the game, thus boosting my confidence,” said Shevon after the 54-minute quarter-final clash.

The Malaysians will meet world champions Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand in the last four.

“We have played them more than 10 times. We are quite familiar with each other’s game and it will all boil down to who plays better on match day,” said Shevon.

World number two Dechapol-Sapsiree had earlier disposed of Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie-Valeree Siow 21-10, 22-20 in another quarter-final.

Earlier, another Malaysian pair of Hoo Pang Ron-Toh Ee Wei were also shown the exit after losing 16-21, 14-21 to China’s Gua Xin Ma-Zhang Shu Xian in the last eight.

Pang Ron-Ee Wei, ranked 125, gave a good fight in the early part of the first game when they managed to tie the score at 5-5, 8-8, 10-10, 12-12.

However, the world number 41 Chinese pair bombarded Pang Ron-Ee Wei with their cross-court attacking play to force the Malaysians into making numerous unforced errors before wrapping up the game 21-16.

Although Pang Ron-Ee Wei tried to play more aggressively in the second game, it was in vain as the Chinese pair took the game 21-14 to seal victory in 36 minutes “We made far too many mistakes,” said a dejected Ee Wei.

Pang Ron too admitted that they gave away a lot of easy points.

“They studied our game and changed their tactics. The shuttle was also too fast, forcing us and our opponents to play more flat shots,” said Pang Ron, who acknowledged the need for them to start learning to change their game plans during a match.

Results (Quarter-finals)

Mixed doubles:

Hoo Pang Ron-Toh Ee Wei lost to Guo Xin Wa-Zhang Shu Xian (China) 16-21, 14-21

Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai bt Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet (Hong Kong) 22-20, 16-21, 21-18

Chen Tang Jie-Valeree Siow lost to Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai (Thailand) 10-21, 20-22 — Bernama