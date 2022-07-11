Natasha-Li Jane missed the chance to fight for gold after going down fighting to Danish pair Mika Guldbaek-Mai Ginger Jensen 213-248, 215-225 in the last-four stage at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex this morning. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Women’s doubles pair Natasha Roslan-Sin Li Jane are the only medal hopeful left for the national tenpin bowling camp at the 2022 World Games in Alabama, the United States.

However, the duo would have to overcome the disappointment of losing in the semi-finals when facing Juliana Franco-Clara Guerrero of Colombia in the bronze medal playoff tomorrow morning.

The match will also give an opportunity for Li Jane to seek revenge against Clara, after losing 180-226, 204-260 in the last-16 round of the women’s singles to the Colombian earlier.

Natasha-Li Jane missed the chance to fight for gold after going down fighting to Danish pair Mika Guldbaek-Mai Ginger Jensen 213-248, 215-225 in the last-four stage at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex this morning.

The Colombians lost to home pair Julia Bond-Shannon O'Keefe 225-236, 215-190,190-216 in the other semi-final.

Natasha-Li Jane started their campaign by ousting Taishaye Naranjo-Pamela Perez of Puerto Rico 234-164, 203-178 in the last 16 and edged Denise Blankenzee-Samantha Greiner of the Netherlands 259-144, 194-188 in the quarter-finals.

In the men’s singles, both Muhammad Rafiq Ismail and Timmy Tan were eliminated by mighty Canadians after close battles in the quarter-finals.

Muhammad Rafiq let slip of a one-game lead to lose 238-215, 218-226, 191-239 to Graham Fach, while Timmy lost 229-243, 217-214,183-236 to Darren Alexander.

Malaysia’s best ever outing at the World Games was at the 1997 Lahti edition in Finland where Sharon Low-Daniel Lim bagged gold in the mixed doubles event, while the last time Malaysia won a medal was the two-bronze feat at the 2009 Kaohsiung edition in Taiwan. — Bernama