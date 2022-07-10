KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — National keglers Natasha Roslan and Sin Li Jane cruised into the World Games women’s doubles semi-finals in Alabama, the United States on Saturday (early Sunday in Malaysia), to stay on course for their first ever medal at the games.

Natasha-Li Jane started their campaign by ousting Taishaye Naranjo-Pamela Perez of Puerto Rico 2-0 in the last-16 round at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, winning 234-164 and 203-178 in the best of three games format.

In the quarter-finals, the duo edged Denise Blankenzee-Samantha Greiner of the Netherlands 259-144, 194-188 to set up a clash against Mika Guldbaek-Mai Ginger Jensen of Denmark in the last four on Monday morning.

The Danish pair made into the semi-finals after defeating South Korea’s Kim Hyun Mi/Yang Su-jin 201-194, 217-196, according to the World Games official website.

Meanwhile, national men’s doubles pair Muhammad Rafiq Ismail-Timmy Tan ended their campaign in the round of 16 after going down fighting 1-2 against the United States’ Alec Kiplinger-Trent Mitchell.

Despite winning the first game 256-214, the Malaysians could not match the prowess of the Americans, losing 212-254, 199-245 in the next two games. — Bernama