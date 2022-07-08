Australia’s Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning Chile’s Cristian Garin during their men’s singles quarter final tennis match on the tenth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, July 6, 2022. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 8 — Nick Kyrgios has told Rafael Nadal that he hopes the Spaniard’s “recovery goes well” after the 22-time Grand Slam title winner was forced to withdraw from their Wimbledon semi-final.

The pair were scheduled to renew their sometimes fractious rivalry at the All England Club today with a place in the final at stake.

However, Nadal pulled out of the match yesterday after failing to recover from an abdominal tear.

“Different players, different personalities. @rafaelnadal I hope your recovery goes well and we all hope to see you healthy soon -- till next time,” Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

The Australian will face either six-time champion Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in Sunday’s championship match. — AFP