Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts as he plays against US player Taylor Fritz during their men’s singles quarter final tennis match on the tenth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in London, July 6, 2022. — AFP pic

MADRID, July 7 — Rafael Nadal has suffered a “seven millimetre” tear to his abdomen but still intends to play his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios tomorrow, sports daily Marca reported.

Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, underwent scans on the injury today following his gruelling 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) victory over Taylor Fritz in yesterday’s quarter-finals.

The 36-year-old said he was unsure over his ongoing participation in the tournament as he targets the third leg of a rare calendar Grand Slam.

“I can’t give you a clear answer because if I gave you a clear answer and tomorrow another thing happens, I will be a liar,” he said after beating Fritz.

Nadal played under similar circumstances at the 2009 US Open when he had a two-centimetre tear.

He went on to make the semi-finals, losing to eventual champion Juan Martin del Potro. — AFP