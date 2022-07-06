Malaysian mixed badminton doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron (right) and Toh Ee Wei during the match against South Koreans Kim Won Ho and Jeong Na Eun at the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2022 badminton match at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, July 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — National mixed doubles duo Hoo Pang Ron-Toh Ee Wei are unfazed about facing reigning Olympic champions Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping of China in the second round of the 2022 Malaysia Masters, tomorrow.

Despite being the underdogs, Pang Ron vowed to give the fourth-seeded Chinese pair a run for their money.

“We do respect them with their status off the court, but anything can happen inside the court. Nothing to lose for us, as we will perform all out for the country,” he told reporters after the match against Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun of South Korea in the first round here, today.

Pang Ron-Ee Wei, ranked 154th in the world, created a huge upset against the world number 71 pair, as the Malaysians came from behind to win 23-25, 21-8, 21-7.

Ee Wei, meanwhile, said the partnership was getting better since the two combined in Indonesia Masters, last month.

Meanwhile, professional duo Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie took only 34 minutes to oust compatriots Peck Yen Wei-Choong Hon Jian, 21-13, 22-20.

Shevon admitted that the pair lost some concentration towards the end of the second set which saw Yen Wei-Hon Jian nearly drag the match into the rubber set, but the former managed to keep their nerves in check to head to the next round.

Soon Huat-Shevon are expected to battle for the last eight spot against Soong Joo Ven-Goh Liu Ying, should the professional duo triumph against Hafiz Faizal-Serena Kani of Indonesia, later today. In the meantime, Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See advanced to the second round after overcoming Brazilian duo Fabricio Farias-Jaqueline Lima, 21-12, 21-15.

They will next face the tournament’s second-seeds and newly-crowned 2022 Malaysia Open champions Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong from China. — Bernama