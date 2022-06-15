Malaysia’s Nur Dhabitah Sabri competes in the preliminary round of the women’s 3m springboard diving event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo July 30, 2021. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Sports analyst Pekan Ramli is baffled as to why diving has not been included in the seven gold target set by the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) for the national contingent heading to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, next month.

Pekan said it would be better if diving, which is often a medal shoo-in for Malaysia at major sporting events, was also targeted to bring home the gold medal.

He said diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri would have the opportunity to become a gold medal contributor if she managed to maintain the momentum she showed when she finished fourth in the women’s individual 3 metre (m) springboard event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, last year.

He said this was because the three medallists in that event were not from countries that competed at the Commonwealth Games.

At the Tokyo Olympics, defending champion from China Shi Tingmao won the gold medal, compatriot Wang Han grabbed the silver while Krysta Palmer of the United States took the bronze.

“However, this may be a strategy from OCM or Malaysia Swimming (MS) for the Commonwealth Games, there may be a surprise that could be a bonus for the national contingent in Birmingham,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Badminton is targeted to take home two golds, while gymnastics, lawn bowls, weightlifting, squash and powerlifting, are each expected to grab a gold medal.

In the 2018 edition on the Gold Coast in Australia, Malaysia finished 12th after winning seven gold, five silver and 12 bronze medals, while its best gold medal achievement was in the New Delhi 2010 edition when it took home 12 gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze.

Meanwhile, Badminton Association of Malaysia’s high-performance director Tim Jones is confident that the shuttlers can achieve the target of two gold medals at Birmingham.

“But we know from recent experience that India and also other nations cannot be underestimated,” he said.

Malaysian Gymnastics Federation (MGF) secretary-general Afrita Afiani Nasril said the national squad had targeted three athletes, namely Koi Sie Yan, Izzah Amzan and Ng Joe Ee, to win one gold for the individual apparatus event. So far, the OCM Selection Committee has listed 95 athletes from 12 sports, while another 11 are still under consideration, including young athletes with potential.

They include four from athletics, badminton (10), cycling (6), diving (11), gymnastics and rhythmic gymnastics (5), lawn bowls (10), rugby (13), swimming (2), table tennis (8), squash (10), weightlifting (7) and Para Games (9).

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28 to August 8. — Bernama