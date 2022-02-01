Juve sign Switzerland’s Zakaria from Gladbach, unload Bentancur and Kulusevski

Moenchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria, Lars Stindl and Marcus Thuram celebrate their 4-2 win during the Bundesliga match with Eintracht Frankfurt in Moenchengladbach October 27, 2019. Juventus have signed Zakaria in a busy transfer deadline day for the Old Lady of Italian football. — AFP pic

MILAN, Feb 1 — Juventus have signed Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria from Borussia Moenchengladbach, the Serie A club said yesterday, in a busy transfer deadline day for the Old Lady of Italian football.

In a statement Juve said that Zakaria has moved to Turin for €4.5 million (RM21 million), with the 25-year-old signing a deal until the end of June 2026 which will earn him a reported €3 million a season.

He would have been out of contract with Gladbach come the end of the current campaign after deciding not to renew his deal with the German Bundesliga team.

Zakaria has played 40 times for his country, scoring three times, and was part of the Swiss team which pipped Italy to direct qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Juve also announced the signing of defender Federico Gatti from Frosinone yesterday, the 23-year-old becoming a Juve player for a reported €10 million but staying on loan at his current Serie B side until the end of the season.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski then both signed for Tottenham Hotspur.

Juve said that Uruguay midfielder Bentancur moved to the Premier League club for €19 million plus up to €6 million in add-ons “upon achievement of specific sportive performance objectives”.

Kulusevski meanwhile has made a loan move to White Hart Lane until June next year for €10 million, with Tottenham then obliged to buy the Sweden international for €35 million should he meet unspecified objectives by the end of his loan.

Juve had already bolstered their line-up this month with Friday’s signing of Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, as the 36-time Italian champions try to qualify for the Champions League.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side sit fifth in Italy’s top flight, one point behind fourth-placed Atalanta having played a game more.

Joint Serie A top scorer with 17 goals, Vlahovic was brought in to improve a poor league scoring record of just 34 goals in 23 matches. — AFP