Shapovalov puts Canada on verge of ATP Cup triumph against Spain

Canada's Denis Shapovalov during his final singles match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta at the Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, Australia January 9, 2022. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Jan 9 — Denis Shapovalov put in an aggressive display to beat Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4 6-3 today and put Canada just one victory away from winning the team-based ATP Cup final.

Carreno Busta came into the evening contest at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney brimming with confidence, having not dropped a set all week and with a 4-1 head-to-head record against the 14th-ranked Shapovalov.

But the 22-year-old left-hander survived a barrage of breakpoint chances, including five in the opening game of the match, and held his nerve to claim victory in an hour and 38 minutes to give Canada a 1-0 lead in the tie.

“(I had) a little bit of nerves going out. Obviously I’ve got a tough record against Carreno Busta, so I knew it was going to be a tough match,” Shapovalov said.

Canada, the first team in the ATP Cup’s three-year history to have lost a tie en route to the final, were swept by the United States in their opening group tie and also lost their first match against Britain.

But Felix Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov, who had contracted the novel coronavirus in the leadup to the $10 million team event, bounced back with tie wins over Britain, Germany and then last year’s winners Russia.

“It’s a huge win, but we haven’t finished the job,” Shapovalov said.

“We just have to keep going. Hopefully Felix can pull through. If not, we have a good chance in the doubles. But full faith in Felix. He’s an amazing player and I think we have a good chance.”

Roberto Bautista Agut, who has been 4-0 this year, will meet Auger-Aliassime in the must-win second singles to keep alive the hopes for Spain and ensure they do not end up as runner-up for a second time after losing the 2020 final to Serbia. — Reuters