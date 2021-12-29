AFF U-23 Championship: Malaysia drawn with defending champs Indonesia

The competition scheduled to run from February 14 to 26 at the Morodok Techo National Stadium and Prince Stadium in Phnom Penh will see only three group champions and the best group runner-up advance to the semifinals. — Picture from Facebook/Football Association of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The Malaysian Under-23 (U-23) men’s football squad have been drawn in Group B with defending champions Indonesia besides Myanmar and Laos for the 2022 Asean Football Federation (AFF) U-23 Championship in Cambodia, next February.

The competition scheduled to run from February 14 to 26 at the recently-completed Morodok Techo National Stadium and Prince Stadium in Phnom Penh will see only three group champions and the best group runner-up advance to the semi finals.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) in a Facebook post stated FAM secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar and the head coach of the National U-23 squad Brad Maloney represented Malaysia in the draw ceremony, which took place in Singapore today.

Mohd Saifuddin and Brad participated in it virtually.

Meanwhile, hosts Cambodia were drawn in Group A alongside Timor Leste, the Philippines and Brunei.

Group C is the “group of death” with 2019 runners-up Thailand drawn with Vietnam and Singapore.

Malaysia’s best achievement was in the 2005 edition in Thailand where they finished fourth in the first ever edition of the tournament. — Bernama