AFF U-23 Championship: Malaysia drawn with defending champs Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The Malaysian Under-23 (U-23) men’s football squad have been drawn in Group B with defending champions Indonesia besides Myanmar and Laos for the 2022 Asean Football Federation (AFF) U-23 Championship in Cambodia, next February.
The competition scheduled to run from February 14 to 26 at the recently-completed Morodok Techo National Stadium and Prince Stadium in Phnom Penh will see only three group champions and the best group runner-up advance to the semi finals.
The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) in a Facebook post stated FAM secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar and the head coach of the National U-23 squad Brad Maloney represented Malaysia in the draw ceremony, which took place in Singapore today.
Mohd Saifuddin and Brad participated in it virtually.
Meanwhile, hosts Cambodia were drawn in Group A alongside Timor Leste, the Philippines and Brunei.
Group C is the “group of death” with 2019 runners-up Thailand drawn with Vietnam and Singapore.
Malaysia’s best achievement was in the 2005 edition in Thailand where they finished fourth in the first ever edition of the tournament. — Bernama