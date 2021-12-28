Barcelona’s Alba tests positive for Covid-19

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba reacts to missing a goal opportunity during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, December 18, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BARCELONA, Dec 28 — Barcelona left back Jordi Alba is set to miss Sunday’s league trip to Real Mallorca after testing positive for Covid-19, the La Liga club said today.

The 32-year-old is the third Barca player to be infected during the Christmas period after defenders Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves returned positive tests yesterday.

“Jordi Alba has tested positive for Covid-19, ruling him out of today afternoon’s training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper... the player is in good health and self-isolating at home,” the club said in a statement.

Barca, who last played in the league against Sevilla on December 21, are seventh in the standings with 28 points from 18 games. — Reuters