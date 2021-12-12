Terengganu Football Association to launch Terengganu semi-pro league next year

KUALA NERUS, Dec 12 — The Terengganu Football Association (PBSNT) will be launching the Terengganu Semi-Pro Football League, which is expected to kickoff in March next year.

Its deputy president, Marzuki Sulong said the league would be participated by 12 teams with 10 of them PBSNT affiliates while the other two would be invited teams which will be determined later.

He said the objective was to build solidarity among the football fraternity in Terengganu as well as unearth new talents.

We want PBSNT affiliates consisting of 10 district football associations to have their own clubs. They are the ones who will be the hearts of football fans in their respective districts.

“We are not setting any special conditions such as age limit for players who will join their respective clubs. They just need to have skills at the semi-professional level and priority should be given to Terengganu footballers,” he told a press conference after PBSNT’s 2021 Congress here today.

Also present was State Secretary (SUK), Datuk Tengku Farok Hussin Tengku Abdul Jalil, who is also PBSNT secretary-general.

Earlier, Tengku Farok had presented a token reward of RM8,000 to the Markless Komi team for winning the AFF Beach Football Festival 2021 in Pattaya, last month.

In another development, Marzuki, who is also a board member of the Malaysian Football League (MFL), said that PBSNT were ready to organise a beach soccer league in Terengganu as a start to the organisation of the sport at a higher level.

He said it was time for beach soccer to have its own league like futsal which is now one of the main and popular sports in Malaysia.

“Terengganu is ready to host any AFF beach football tournament. We want beach football to have its own league, no longer in the form of just tournaments because after one, the players will just disappear,” he said. — Bernama