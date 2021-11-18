Griezmann given two-match Champions League ban, misses Milan clash

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (left) in action against Levante at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, Valencia October 28, 2021. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Nov 18 — Antoine Griezmann will miss Atletico Madrid’s Champions League group game against AC Milan next week as part of a two-match suspension from Uefa, a source close to the club has told AFP.

Griezmann was sent off in Atletico’s 3-2 defeat at home to Liverpool last month and has been handed a two-game ban, the first of which was served in the return match against Liverpool, which Atleti lost 2-0, a fortnight ago.

But the Frenchman will also now miss the upcoming fixture against Milan on November 24, after Uefa confirmed the suspension to the club on Wednesday.

Atletico are scrapping to edge out Porto in what appears to be a two-horse race for second in Group B.

Liverpool are already through as group winners, with Porto one point ahead of Atletico and Milan a further three points behind.

Porto travel to Anfield next week before hosting Atletico in Portugal in the final game.

Griezmann will be available again for the final fixture but his absence against Milan is a blow.

The forward, who rejoined Atletico on loan from Barcelona in the summer, has scored five goals in his last six appearances.

He scored twice in the defeat by Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano before being shown a red card by referee Daniel Siebert in the 52nd minute for lifting his foot high and catching the head of Roberto Firmino. — AFP