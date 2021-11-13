Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay

Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring their first goal against Uruguay November 13, 2021. ― Pool via REUTERS/Ernesto Ryan

MONTEVIDEO, Nov 13 ― Argentina started without Lionel Messi but a moment of magic from Angel Di Maria was enough to give them a barely deserved 1-0 win over Uruguay in today's World Cup qualifier in Montevideo.

Di Maria curled a sublime shot past the outstretched arms of Fernando Muslera with just six minutes gone to give the visitors all three points.

The result takes them to second place with 28 points in the South American qualifying group, six behind Brazil, who beat Colombia on Thursday to become the first South American team to guarantee their place in Qatar.

The top four teams qualify automatically for the finals and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

Uruguay remain on 16 points, fourth equal with Chile and Colombia. Ecuador is third. ― Reuters