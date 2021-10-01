Watford midfielder Etebo out for up to five months

Watford's Peter Etebo in action with Norwich City's Christos Tzolis September 18, 2021. ― Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

LONDON, Oct 1 ― Watford's Nigeria midfielder Peter Etebo has been ruled out for four to five months due a torn thigh muscle, the Premier League club said yesterday.

The 25-year-old Etebo, on loan from Championship side Stoke City, suffered the injury as a substitute in Watford's 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United at the weekend, leaving his participation in January's Africa Cup of Nations in doubt.

“I am very sad about this ― when one of our players has a big injury. It is a problem for us and that is all you can say,” said Watford manager Xisco Munoz.

“It is a moment to try and give the best recovery for him... he had a very good attitude for our team.”

Watford, who are 12th in the league with seven points, travel to 18th-placed Leeds United tomorrow. ― Reuters