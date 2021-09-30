Koeman unsure if he has Barcelona backing after Benfica thrashing

FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman looks dejected during the match against Benfica at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal September 29, 2021. — Reuters pic

LISBON, Sept 30 — Ronald Koeman admitted he is in the dark about his future after a 3-0 defeat by Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday put his position as Barcelona coach in serious doubt.

Another heavy loss for Barca means they sit bottom of Group E, having lost back-to-back group games in the Champions League for the first time since 2000.

Koeman was already under pressure after a disappointing start to the season while his relationship with club president Joan Laporta has been strained in recent weeks.

Barca face Atletico Madrid on Saturday in La Liga, with reports in the Catalan press indicating a board meeting will be held on Thursday to decide if Koeman should be in charge.

“I feel very supported by the players, by the attitude that they have, and the rest I don’t know,” said Koeman after the match.

Koeman was asked again about his future in a press conference.

“I can’t say anything because I don’t know what the club feels about this,” he said. “I can’t answer more questions about this because it’s not in my hands. We’ll see.”

Barcelona have won only one of their last five games in all competitions, a run that has also left them sitting sixth in La Liga.

But the threat of going out early in the Champions League will be the most immediate concern, with two games up next against Dynamo Kiev.

“We are in a critical situation,” said Sergio Busquets. “We have only played two games but we have zero points. We have two games against Dynamo and we have to win both.” — AFP