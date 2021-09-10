Kim Swee resigns as FAM technical director to take up head coaching job with Sabah FC

FAM secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar said Datuk Ong Kim Swee handed in the resignation following an offer to be the new head coach of the Sabah FC Super League team. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) today announced the resignation of its technical director Datuk Ong Kim Swee, who is set to return to the coaching scene.

FAM secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar said Kim Swee handed in the resignation following an offer to be the new head coach of the Sabah FC Super League team.

“The resignation letter was handed over by Kim Swee to the FAM secretary-general today, and the FAM management accepted the resignation, reaching a mutual agreement that he would commence with his new post effective October 1, 2021,” he said in a statement issued by FAM.

Kim Swee was appointed FAM technical director on January 1 this year, filling the vacancy left by Peter de Roo, who announced his decision to step down after his contract expired at the end of 2020.

According to the statement, Kim Swee, 50, has served with FAM for 14 years since 2007 in various positions, namely as head coach of the Under 16 (U-16), U-17, U-23 squads, and finally the men’s senior squad.

He had served as the Head of FAM’s Youth Unit as well as the assistant technical director before being appointed as the technical director.

Among Kim Swee’s achievements as a coach is winning the 2007 Youth Cup, 2009 Premier League, 2011 SEA Games gold medal, and 2017 SEA Games silver medal.

“FAM would like to thank Kim Swee for his services throughout his time with FAM and we wish him all the best in his new career with Sabah FC,” said Mohd Saifuddin. — Bernama