Lewandowski leads Poland to convincing 4-1 win over Albania

Poland's Robert Lewandowski applauds fans after the match against Albania September 3, 2021. ― Reuters pic

WARSAW, Sept 3 ― Robert Lewandowski led Poland to an emphatic 4-1 win over Albania today as Paulo Sousa's side climbed to second in World Cup qualifying Group I.

Talismanic captain Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a close-range header, but Albania equalised 13 minutes later when a long pass from Klaus Gjasula found striker Sokol Cikalleshi and he put the ball past Wojciech Szczesny.

Poland regained the lead against the run of play just before halftime through a header from New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa, who scored on his debut.

Nine minutes into the second half, Grzegorz Krychowiak tapped in a pass from Lewandowski, after the Bayern Munich striker had dribbled past three Albania players.

Just before the final whistle, Karol Linetty fired the ball in off the crossbar to secure a convincing win for Poland.

The victory, only the second one under Sousa since he took charge in January, sent Poland up to second place in Group I after four games alongside Hungary on seven points, five behind leaders England. ― Reuters