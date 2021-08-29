Sabah FC chief coach Kurniawan relieved of duties after winless run

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 29 — Sabah FC have temporarily relieved chief coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto of his duties after The Rhinos failed to register a single win in their last eight matches.

Team manager Marzuki Nasir said today that assistant coach Burhan Ajui would shoulder the responsibility of the chief coach until a date to be decided later.

He also announced that Jelius Ating had been appointed the new assistant manager of Sabah FC, noting that Jelius and Burhan were both former Sabah players.

“We are confident of their ability as they have been with the Sabah football team since 2017. They can surely help the team (do better) in their remaining matches so as to remain in the Super League next season,” he said in a statement.

Sabah FC were surprisingly beaten 4-0 by bottom-of-the-table team UiTM FC at Stadium UiTM in Shah Alam, Selangor, last night.

Marzuki said the management was very disappointed with the performance of the team as they had gone eight matches without a win.

“So far the welfare of the players and officials has been well taken care of by the Sabah FC management,” he added.

Sabah FC hoped that all quarters especially fans would continue to give their full support to the team so that they could bounce back soon. — Bernama