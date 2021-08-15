Pliskova upsets top seed Sabalenka to reach Montreal final

Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova upset top seed Aryna Sabalenka. — Reuters pic

MONTREAL, Aug 15 — Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova rolled into the final of the WTA hardcourt tournament in Montreal on Saturday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

The win was a repeat for the fourth-seeded Czech, who defeated her Belarus rival in three sets two months ago in their All England Club semi-final.

Pliskova will fight for the Montreal title against either American Jessica Pegula or Italy’s Camila Giorgi, both of whom have beaten her this season.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be in another final,” Pliskova said. “I was super-solid today

“I did what I needed to win. I used my brain and played smart. She was missing a bit too much, I’m quite happy with the performance.”

Pliskova broke Sabalenka four times and saved two of the three break points she faced.

She fired 10 aces for a total of 267 this season, putting her within touching distance of Sabalenka’s tour-leading 270.

Pliskova won her 39th match of the season, top of the table on the WTA.

But even though the Czech has won 12 of her past 13 matches, she’s seeking her first title of the season. — AFP