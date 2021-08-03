National diver Nur Dhabitah, three others back in Malaysia

National diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri’s during the women’s 3-metre (m) springboard individual final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre, August 1, 2021. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― National diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri, who won the hearts of all Malaysians with her radiant smile after each dive at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, returned home with three other athletes today.

The 22-year-old, who finished fourth in the women’s 3-metre springboard individual final on Sunday (August 1), her teammate Wendy Ng Yan Yee as well as archers Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy and Nur Shazrin Mohd Latif arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at 5.45pm via Malaysia Airlines aircraft flight MH9117.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal was at the airport to welcome the four athletes and two coaches.

“Wan Ahmad Fayhsal is extremely pleased with the achievements of the national athletes and is confident of further success at the 2024 Paris Olympics,” the Youth and Sports Ministry said in a statement.

Also present to welcome the athletes and coaches were Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) vice-president Tan Sri Mohamad Noor Abdul Rahim and National Sports Council (NSC) deputy director-general (Strategic) Suhardi Alias. ― Bernama