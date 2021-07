Li Fabin of China in action at the Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan July 25, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, July 25 — China’s Li Fabin won the gold medal in the men’s 61kg weightlifting event at Tokyo Olympics today.

Indonesia’s Eko Yuli Irawan won the silver medal and Kazakhstan’s Igor Son the bronze. — Reuters