Tokyo Olympics: All shuttlers stand a fair chance to win gold, says Zii Jia

TOKYO, July 24 ― National men’s singles ace, Lee Zii Jia won’t be looking down on any of the opponents that he will be facing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Zii Jia, seeded ninth, opined that every shuttler had the same odds and ability to take home the gold medal in the badminton competition which kicked off at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, today.

“Everyone has a fair chance to win at the Tokyo Olympics,” he said in a video posted on the Olympic Council of Malaysia’s Facebook.

Meanwhile, the All England 2021 champion said he just wanted to seize the moment in his Olympics debut in Tokyo despite having to play without the presence of spectators.

Describing the no fans atmosphere as a sticky wicket situation, the 23-year-old said every player has to go through the same path and try to adapt to this new norm.

All eyes will surely be on Zii Jia, as the Kedahan is touted as among the medal contenders in Tokyo following his All England 2021 triumph after defeating world number two Viktor Axelsen of Denmark 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 in the final in Birmingham, last March.

The current world number eight is set to open his Tokyo Olympics account against Artem Pochtarov of Ukraine in the men’s singles Group M match tomorrow (Sunday). ― Bernama