Zidansek wins Lausanne WTA title

Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek holds her trophy after her victory over France’s Clara Burel at the end of their final match at the Ladies Open Lausanne WTA tennis tournament in Lausanne on July 18, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LAUSANNE, July 18 — Top seed Tamara Zidansek came from behind to beat France’s Clara Burel 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 to claim the Lausanne WTA title today.

French Open semi-finalist Zidansek, the world number 50, overcame a sluggish start and breezy conditions to beat the 125-ranked Burel on the central clay court at the Stade-Lausanne tennis club.

Burel, 20, a former world number one in the junior rankings who is coached by French former tennis star Thierry Champion, was playing in her first final on the WTA tour.

It was a third tour title for Slovenia’s Zidansek. The 23-year-old won the Bol tournament in Croatia in 2018 and 2019.

Despite her defeat, Burel’s performance will see her enter the top 100 for the first time.

The 32-player Lausanne tournament was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. — AFP