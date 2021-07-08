JDT ends AFC Champions League campaign with stalemate against Ratchaburi

JDT’s Natxo Insa (centre) in action against Ratchaburi FC at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok July 8, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) ended their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League campaign with a goalless draw against Ratchaburi FC in the final Group G match at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, last night.

The Southern Tigers finished in third place with four points from six matches, matching the total they finished with during the 2019 campaign.

Having beaten Ratchaburi FC 1-0 in their previous encounter, JDT went into the match to grab all three points, however, they failed to complete the chances they had.

Benjamin Mora’s squad started off brightly and had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the seventh minute through a quick counter-attack, but midfielder Safiq Rahim shot wide from inside the penalty box.

Ratchaburi FC, who were looking for their first win, managed to break through the JDT defence twice in the first half, forcing team captain Mohd Farizal Marlias to make some brilliant saves.

Meanwhile, Nagoya Grampus confirmed their slot into the knockout round by topping the group with 16 points following a 1-1 draw against Pohang Steelers FC, who finished in second with 11 points. — Bernama