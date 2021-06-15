Djokovic to warm up for Wimbledon in Mallorca

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal and then Stefanos Tsitsipas to clinch his 19th grand slam title in Paris and will draw level with Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 if he wins Wimbledon for a sixth time. — Reuters pic

MADRID, June 15 — Newly-crowned French Open champion Novak Djokovic will warm up for Wimbledon by playing doubles at the Mallorca Championships next week, the tournament has announced.

Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal and then Stefanos Tsitsipas to clinch his 19th grand slam title in Paris and will draw level with Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 if he wins Wimbledon for a sixth time.

The Mallorca Championships is also played on grass and will take place between June 19 and 26, with Wimbledon beginning the following week. Djokovic has not entered the singles event in Santa Ponsa. — AFP