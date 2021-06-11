N. Sembilan Cycling Association VP Baharin Mohamed dies of Covid-19

SEREMBAN, June 11 — Negri Sembilan Cycling Association (PLBNS) vice president Datuk Baharin Mohamed died at Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital (HTJ) at 2pm today after being confirmed Covid-19 positive since June 2.

PLBNS deputy president Yunus Ibrahim when contacted by Bernama said Baharin was admitted to the hospital nine days ago after complaining of breathing difficulties.

He said that Baharin’s death was shocking, adding that it was a great loss for the sport of cycling in Negri Sembilan.

“He was a good person who loved helping others and contributed to the association. We view it as losing someone valuable,” he said.

Baharin, who was also Rasah Umno division vice chief, was buried at the Tuan Haji Said Seremban cemetery at 6pm according to standard operating procedures, he added.

Yunus said Baharin leaves behind wife, Datin Normah Sentol, a son and a daughter.

“His wife had also been confirmed Covid-19 positive and has been at the Tampin Hospital for the past eight days,” he said. — Bernama