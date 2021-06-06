TMJ cares deeply for Malaysian football, says Cheng Hoe

National head coach Tan Cheng Hoe says he has taken all criticism in stride as he prepares the team to meet Vietnam. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — National football head coach, Tan Cheng Hoe is not feeling pressured by comments made by Malaysian fans after his team lost 0-4 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their Group G 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifying match at Zabeel Stadium, Dubai last Friday.

The dismal result even caught the attention of former Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim who shared his views on the performance of the national squad, and voiced his disappointment over naturalised striker Guilherme De Paula’s poor showing as well as his evaluation of the squad’s new addition, Malaysian-Belgian Dion Cools.

Cheng Hoe has taken Tunku Ismail’s remarks in his stride, saying that it was advice that would spur the national squad in their last two matches of the qualifying campaign.

“We know TMJ (Tunku Mahkota Johor) is someone who cares deeply for Malaysian football and I think he wants to see the national squad and players at their best.

“The advice should be enough to motivate us against Vietnam,” he said during an online media conference in Dubai today.

Malaysia will take on Vietnam at Al Maktoum Stadium on June 11 before wrapping up their campaign against Thailand on June 15 at the same venue. — Bernama