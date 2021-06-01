French Open: Top-ranked Barty fights through injury to avoid upset opening loss

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in action during her first round match against Bernarda Pera of the US at Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, June 1 — World number one Ash Barty managed to play through an injury problem and stave off an upset against American Bernarda Pera with a 6-4 3-6 6-2 win in her opening match of the French Open today.

Returning to the Philippe Chatrier court after her maiden Grand Slam win in 2019, the 25-year-old Australian seemed to be cruising against the 70th-ranked Pera when she was up 5-2 in the opening set.

Barty, who skipped the claycourt Grand Slam last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, started moving sluggishly thereafter, clearly bothered by an injury, and then took a medical timeout at the end of the second set after Pera levelled the match.

The Australian, who started the match with a heavily-strapped left thigh, kept fighting and found a way to victory and a second round meeting against either Magda Linette of Poland and Frenchwoman Chloe Paquet. — Reuters