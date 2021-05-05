Perak FC II vs Kelantan FC match postponed after two players test positive for Covid-19, says MFL CEO

Malaysian Football League (MFL) Executive Officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan holds a press conference during a gathering with media practitioners at Wisma FAM, April 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The 2021 Premier League match between Perak FC II and Kelantan FC scheduled for Friday has been postponed to a date that will be announced later.

Malaysia Football League (MFL) chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said the decision to postpone the match was due to two Kelantan FC players testing positive for Covid-19.

Both players tested positive after they took their Covid-19 screening tests before the match against Selangor FC II at Petaling Jaya City Stadium last Monday, and they did not play in compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“The other players, on the other hand, were Covid-19 negative but the Kelantan FC vs Perak FC II match has to be postponed.

“This is because the quarantine period set by the Health Ministry is 10 days, and the match this Friday is within that duration,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the MFL secretariat will study the cause of the Covid-19 positive case and refer to the MFL board of directors for further action.

Ab Ghani also announced that the MFL will hold four Super League and Premier League matches without spectators following the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) by the government.

The affected Super League ties are the match between UiTM FC and Kuala Lumpur City FC at UiTM Stadium, Shah Alam on May 8 and Selangor FC against Terengganu FC at Petaling Jaya City Stadium on May 9.

The affected Premier League matches are the Football Association of Malaysia-National Sports Council Project Squad against Terengganu FC II at UiTM Stadium, Shah Alam on May 7 and Selangor FC 2 versus PDRM FC at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras on May 8.

In accordance with the MCO, no ticket sales will be allowed and tickets already sold will be refunded by TicketHotline International.

Ab Ghani said they would tighten safety and health protocols by reactivating the SOP for Holding Matches Without Spectators in MCO Areas. — Bernama