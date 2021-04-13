Bonucci back for Juve after Covid-19 absence

Bonucci was one of eight Azzurri squad members to test positive for the virus after World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania in March. — Reuters pic

ROME, 13 April — Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci will return to training with Juventus on Tuesday after missing two weeks with a bout of Covid-19.

He was one of eight Azzurri squad members to test positive for the virus after World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania in March.

“As the protocol requires he’s tested negative twice now,” said Juve, who face Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday.

With eight games to go Juventus are third in Serie A on 62 points, while Atalanta have 61 in fourth place.

Juve have won the last nine Italian league titles but Inter Milan currently lead on 74 points.

Italy assistant coach Daniele De Rossi was hospitalised with the illness after some 20 members of their 60 person entourage from the Lithuania game tested positive. — AFP